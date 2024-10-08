Sky-House Co welcomes Customer Experience Manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky-House Co, the acclaimed Sheffield based house-builder, has welcomed a new face to its expanding team.

Bozena East, who joins the award-winning company as Customer Experience Manager, has been working in the property industry for ten years.

She has extensive experience across the sector, having worked in residential sales, lettings, affordable housing and new builds.

“I care about the customer journey through their property-buying experience,” she said.

Bozena East is the new Sky-House Co Customer Experience Manager

“We are always being told how buying a house is stressful but I firmly believe it doesn’t have to be and my aim is to make a difference along the way, making a positive impact on the client’s moving experience.

“It’s an area that Sky-House Co has been looking at more and more as we launch new developments and our intention is to put the customer at the forefront of everything we do because ultimately everything we do is for them.

“I’m looking to draw on my existing experience while bringing new energy and ideas in line with the Sky-House brand.”

Sky-House Co is the developer behind the hugely successful 21st century revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles, with acclaimed sites already well-established in Waverley, Oughtibridge, Stocksbridge and Rother Valley.

Work is now also under way on two important new Waverley projects - Waverley Central and the residential element of the site’s eagerly-awaited Olive Lane development.

The Sky-House version of a classic Victorian housing concept features homes that are fully electric and therefore net zero ready.

Major eco features including Vaillant air source heat pumps, solar panels and EV charging points.

To find out more about Sky-House Co and its full range of developments across South Yorkshire visit www.sky-house.co