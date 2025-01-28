Sky-House Co partners with William H Brown at Waverley Central

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield house builder Sky-House Co has launched a new partnership with estate agent William H Brown.

The William, H Brown team will be working on sales for the latest Sky-House Co project, Waverley Central, located on a 4.2 acre site at the heart of Waverley, the major regeneration project between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Waverley Central features 96 new homes in a series of house types based on Sky-House Co’s concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

The site includes two-bed starter homes, three and four bed mews and town houses and a range of larger detached homes with various tenures, with the first occupants already moving into their completed new homes.

A blended community of first and last-time buyers, young and growing families alike will share the Sky-House Co ideals for a design and eco-conscious place to live.

The scheme is centred around sensitive density, robust materials and sustainable features, with both private and communal green spaces.

The site’s show home at Plot 3, Stephenson Way, Waverley, features designs by BBC Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Murphy.

“We are delighted to confirm that as interest in Waverley Central continues to grow, we will be working closely with the William H Brown team on this exciting next chapter in the Waverley story,” said Sky-House Co Head of Brand Rebecca Prince.

“Waverley Central is our biggest development to date and we are delighted that we are now welcoming our first residents..

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, Waverley Central places us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community.

“Our own Customer Experience Manager Bozena East is also based on site and is available to offer advice and support to all our customers through their buying journey.”

Waverley Central is supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority with a grant to deliver enhanced public realm and sustainability.

To find out more about Sky-House at all its developments visit www.sky-house.co