Sky-House Co Oughtibridge Mill development completely sold

The award-winning Sky-House Co Oughtibridge Mill development in the north of Sheffield is now completely sold.

The winner of the Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards Residential Development of the Year prize is made up of 40 houses, along with the neighbouring restored and converted mill building, which is now home to the acclaimed Jöro restaurant and a selection of seven apartments.

The Sky-House Co concept was inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

All Sky-House Co homes are zero-gas, with an emphasis on carbon reduction at every stage of construction process, including energy use whilst in operation.

All homes have a fabric first approach to heat loss coupled with the latest eco-technology such as air-source cylinders, heat recovery, EV charging and PV solar panels.

“We are delighted that our section of the Oughtibridge Mill site is now completely sold,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“This is part of one of the most exciting developments this part of the city has seen in many generations and was never just about building houses but also about creating a community and a lifestyle.

“Bringing Jöro to the site simply adds to the buzz around a development that is now firmly established as a key part of the regeneration of this historic site.”

To find out more about Sky-House Co visit the website.