Sky-House Co nominated in two categories at property awards dinner

Acclaimed Sheffield house builder Sky-House Co has been nominated for prizes in two categories at this year's South Yorkshire Property Dinner.

The dinner, which is held at Sheffield’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on July 9, recognises the best completed projects, deals and industry individuals in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham.

Sky-House Co’s Oughtibridge Mill project has been nominated for the Residential Development of the Year Award.

And the company’s two forthcoming city centre developments - at Copper Street in Shalemoor and at Devonshire Quarter - have both been nominated in the Property Deal of the Year category.

Work is only just beginning on Copper Street, nominated for Property Deal of the Year category.

“We are delighted that our forward funding agreement with PlaceFirst for more than 49 rental homes at Copper Street, Sheffield is already being recognised as an important step forward in the regeneration of the Shalesmoor area,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“And for our similar agreement with St Bride's White Rose Residential Partnership for 66 homes at Devonshire Quarter demonstrates the high level of interest being shown in these high profile developments that really will be transformative for Sheffield city centre.

“Both projects also show our continued commitment to being the city’s leading build-to-rent market.”

David added that he was particularly pleased that the now completed Oughtibridge Mill site - previously the winner of the Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards Residential Development of the Year prize - was being recognised in the ceremony’s Residential Development of the Year category.

“This mixed use riverside development is now completely sold and is proving hugely popular, especially now the new Jöro restaurant has opened in the fully restored mill building, adding to the buzz around a development that is now firmly established as a key part of the regeneration of this historic site.”