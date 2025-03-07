Sky-House Co moves to new Sheffield centre location

Acclaimed Sheffield based house builder Sky-House Co has moved to a new HQ.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company was previously based at the Centenary Business Park in Woodseats, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the business continues to expand, it has relocated to Hope Works in Mowbray Street, close to Sheffield city centre.

“Following another year of incredible growth, we realised that we needed more space and that we also needed to be in a location that would be convenient for both our clients and contractors,” said Sky-House Co founder and CEO David Cross.

Sky-House Co has moved to a new HQ in Sheffield's Mowbray Street.

“Hope Works is the ideal place for us as it is just a short walk from Sheffield city centre and is easily accessed from the M1, with fantastic public transport links too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally important for us, it is very convenient for some of our important on-going developments, including the Waverley site and two new Sheffield projects, Copper Street in Shalesmoor and Egerton Street at Devonshire Green.

“The past five years have seen us grow to a team of 32 and as we acquire new sites that number will increase, meaning we definitely need space to expand.

“We have become one of Sheffield’s largest independent house building businesses and our new HQ gives us that room for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky-House Co founder and CEO David Cross.

“We are also pleased to be returning to the historic Kelham Island area, where the Sky-House Co vision was born.”

Sky-House Co is one of the leading developers of the Waverley site between Sheffield and Rotherham, where two new projects - Waverley Central and Olive Lane - are now well under way.

Other successful schemes have included two north Sheffield developments - Stocksbridge and the former British Tissues site in Oughtibridge - and Rother Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copper Street and Egerton Street are also bringing the Sky-House concept - based on the hugely successful 21st century revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles - to the heart of the city.

Every Sky-House Co home is zero-gas, with an emphasis on carbon reduction at all stages of the construction process.

All homes have a fabric first approach to heat loss coupled with the latest eco-technology such as air-source cylinders, heat recovery and PV solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to make all our projects exemplar neighbourhoods for South Yorkshire and we are excited to see the way our vision is growing as more and more people embrace our concept of environmentally-aware living,” said David.

To find out more about Sky-House and all its developments visit www.sky-house.co