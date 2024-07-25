Sky-House Co finalist for Housebuilder of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed Sheffield based house builder Sky-House Co is a finalist in the Housebuilder of the Year category of the prestigious Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards.

Sky-House Co has developments across South Yorkshire, with sites at Waverley, Oughtibridge, Stocksbridge and Killamarsh, with a new development at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre now under way.

Also in the pipeline is a development at Copper Street in Shalesmoor, which has now been submitted to Sheffield City Council for planning approval.

The nomination for the Insider Yorkshire Property Industry award recognises hard work, dedication, and outstanding achievements in the residential property sector.

Sky-House Co is developing sites across the Sheffield City Region

The awards ceremony will be hosted at New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Thursday, September 19.

Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross commented: “It’s no secret that we’re a small house-builder with a big vision and it is a vision that is already transforming housing across the region.

“The Sky-House Co mission is to fill the missing sector of the UK housing market by creating homes that cater for clients ignored by national house builders.

“We believe that the people who invest in the Sky-House concept expect a standard of living that is compliant with the needs of the environment and that is exactly what we believe we can deliver at every level.

“What this award nomination does for us is prove that other people have faith in our vision too - and that is a very rewarding feeling.”

The trademark Sky-House style - based on a revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles - offers flexible living space and eco-friendly features, focusing on being carbon neutral in construction and energy efficient on completion.