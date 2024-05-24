Sky-House Co continues to grow with three new appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire property developer Sky-House Co is continuing its expansion with three new appointments.

Lance White joins the company as Assistant Site Manager and will be working alongside Senior Site Manager Paul Battye on the development of Sky-House Co’s new Waverley Central site.

Archie Maury has been appointed Assistant Quantity Surveyor and Caroline Coulthard joins the team as Office Administrator.

“We are delighted to welcome Lance, Archie and Caroline to the Sky-House family,” said director David Cross.

Lance, Caroline and Archie have joined the Sky-House team

“2024 is proving to our busiest year ever, with a raft of projects across Sheffield that need the expert skills of a great team to bring them to fruition.

“The Sky-House concept is proving enormously popular wherever we build but to take it even further needs people with vision and dedication, which is exactly what these three bring with them.”

The company, celebrated for its unique 21st century take on back-to-back housing, has met huge acclaim with its developments at Waverley, Stocksbridge and Oughtibridge.

Sky-House Co is on with its city centre development under construction at the old RJ Stokes Tiles site on Egerton Street, between Devonshire Green and Charter Row, while its Copper Street project at Shalesmoor has been submitted to Sheffield City Council for planning approval.