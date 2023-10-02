Being handed a food hygiene rating of 1 is pretty dismal news, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be turned around.

Six months ago, we looked at all of Sheffield’s restaurants and cafes with a food hygiene rating of 1, and there were a total of 17 venues. Since then - the vast majority have made positive changes, got their paperwork in order, and been handed a new rating.

What is the food hygiene rating system?

The food hygiene rating system is a scheme run by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in partnership with local authorities. Here in Sheffield it means that a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council will conduct inspections of food businesses. This is to help customers choose where to eat out and shop for food by giving them information about hygiene standards in food establishments to check compliance with legal requirements.

Each inspection looks at the following three areas:

Food hygiene and safety

Structural compliance

Confidence in management

A score is given in each area which contributes to an overall hygiene rating ranging from 0 to 5. A rating of 5 means hygiene standards are ‘very good’, while a rating of 0 means ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.

Many Sheffield food businesses have turned things around since they were handed a food hygiene rating of 1.

What were the 17 cafes and restaurants in Sheffield with a hygiene rating of 1 six months ago, and how are they now?

In March 2023, these were the following cafes and restaurants with a food hygiene rating of 1, followed by their current score (correct as of September 29).

Bilal's, on Market Street, Eckington. Following an inspection on September 6, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 5. Dev on the Green, at Lees Hall Golf Club, off Hemsworth Road. Following an inspection on July 7, 2023, this venue now has a hygiene rating of 4. Oisoi Gathering, New Era Square, on Boston Street. Following an inspection on April 18, 2023, this venue now has a hygiene rating of 4. Au Village, Wicker. Following an inspection on June 29, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 3. Sarah's Kitchen, on Westwick Crescent. Following an inspection on June 14, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 3. Togdeere Cafe, on Grimesthorpe Road South. Following an inspection on June 1, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 3. Jerusalem Cafe Shop, on Spital Hill. Following an inspection on May 26, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 3. Agha, on North Bank. Following an inspection on May 18, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 3. YPG Coffee Shop, on Spital Hill. Following an inspection on March 15, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 3. Noodlesta, on Brook Hill. Following an inspection on July 6, 2023, this venue now had a hygiene rating of 2. Flavourz Cafe, on Main Road, Darnall. It is currently marked as ‘awaiting inspection’. Viet Eat, The Moor Market, on The Moor. It is marked as ‘awaiting inspection’. Chilli Aroma, formerly at 38 Garden Street. This establishment has now closed down. Pic Nic, Ecclesfield Industrial Estate, off Station Road. This establishment still has a 1-star food hygiene rating as of its last inspection on October 11, 2022 Marantos, on High Street, Swallownest. This establishment still has a 1-star food hygiene rating as of its last inspection on November 22, 2022. Saw Grinders Union, Globe Works, on Penistone Road. This establishment still has a 1-star food hygiene rating as of its last inspection on January 26, 2023. Village Shop, on Main Street, Grenoside. This establishment still has a 1-star food hygiene rating as of its last inspection on August 25, 2022

What are the current 1-star rated cafes and restaurants in Sheffield?

As of September 29, there were 11 cafes and restaurants that were found to have a food hygiene rating of 1 at the time of their most recent inspection.