Site of former Sheffield community centre and football pitches for sale

The site of a former Sheffield community centre which was vandalised by yobs is for sale.

A six-acre plot which was once home to the thriving Boundary Club just off Jordanthorpe Parkway, is on the market with property consultants Nicholson and Co.

Boundary Club.

It was ruined by yobs who smashed it up in 2017 having once been the home of Abbey Lane Junior Football Club and a number of amateur senior teams.

READ MORE: Inquest due to be held for Sheffield police officer and woman killed in Christmas Day horror crash

The plot has been listed with Nicholson and Co with a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000.

A document produced by the consultants said: “At this point in time the property is, we understand, listed as green belt – at least for the majority of the site but, of course, there is the footprint of the present club building which is where a building has already existed.

The Boundary Club was vandalised in 2017.

“[There is a] good opportunity to purchase the property for licence and leisure use or more probable for a purchaser to take a longer term view with regards to development, possibly for a mixed scheme or for 100 per cent residential scheme. This is perfectly possible, but will take time.”

In 2017, boxing gym boss Andy Marlow challenged the yobs who smashed up the former community centre to play a part in its rebuild.

READ MORE: Jarvin Blake trial: Murder accused drove co-defendants to scene and was ‘shocked’ to see them chase him, court told

It has not been used for around five years with Abbey Lane Junior Football Club now playing at the St. George’s Park Graves football hub, next to Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre.

The document also said: “The land comprises around six acres in totality and is relatively flat.

READ MORE: Sea of floral tributes left at scene where Rotherham teenager killed in hit and run

“The site has two telephone pylons on it, but other than that open grass land and was used previously by the Boundary Club, when it was a private members’ club for their football teams and not used by the public.

“In our opinion, and to our knowledge the site, which is secure by perimeter fencing has not been used for approaching a five year period.”

For more information visit http://www.nicholson-and-co.co.uk/properties-for-sale