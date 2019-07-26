Sir Peter Blake: See artworks by pop art innovator at free exhibition in Sheffield
A free show of work by the ‘Godfather of British Pop Art’ Sir Peter Blake - co-creator of the Sgt Pepper album cover - opens in Sheffield today.
B L A K E features 47 original pieces in a mix of styles from the six decades he has been active, including new works and rare, classic pop-art masters.
They are at ‘The Viewing Room’ at Kommune in Castle House, the former Co-op department store on Angel Street. And they are all for sale, priced from £500 to £9,000.
Nik Daughty, who has curated the exhibition with brother Jon, said they’d spent a lot of time working out how best to present them.
He added: “We were really excited seeing the works up close for the first time and working out how to display such a large body of work. It’s great to see it in Sheffield.”
Castle House, built in 1965 and recently revamped as a tech and cultural hub, is the perfect location for a show dedicated to a sixties icon, he added.
“It fits really well with the building. It’s been really nice to see people’s reaction to the change from department store to what it is today.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
As well as The Beatles, Blake – now 87 – has worked on album covers for Paul Weller, The Who and Oasis.
Nik added: “Many of his works feature photographs, comic strips or advertising texts, combined with bold geometric patterns and the use of primary colours.
“The works capture the effervescent and optimistic ethos of the sixties, but are also strikingly fresh and contemporary.”
The brothers also run art gallery 99 Mary Street and staged an exhibition of Blake’s work five years ago.
Nik added: “The first exhibition we did was so well received, we hope those visitors and new people will come. Kommune has the potential to provide a much larger audience.”
B L A K E runs until September 1.