Silicon Valley tech firm picks Sheffield for UK base

Silicon Valley tech firm Bossa Nova has chosen Sheffield for its first UK base.

The firm, which recently deployed its services into Walmart in the United States, said it expects the new Yorkshire operation to grow rapidly.

It said had selected Sheffield for its universities, specifically their excellence in robotics and access to world-class talent.

It added that it wanted to advance its partnerships with the UK robotics industry.

Bossa Nova’s systems allow retailers to use data to redesign store operations and reimagine the way people shop.

Its robotic systems are reputed to work at a rate three times faster than humans while maintaining accuracy levels at twice that a person can muster.

The robots operate in a supermarket’s aisles to analyse stock requirements and top sellers.

The firm said the expansion will allow it to meet UK demand for its autonomous robot and real-time data services.

In tandem with the Sheffield firm, it also revealed that appointment of Red McKay as Managing Director.

“The UK is a natural extension for our retail service solutions, and we expect rapid expansion under the leadership of Red McKay,” said Martin Hitch, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Bossa Nova.

“Red’s experience of working for retailers and their suppliers will ensure a successful launch of our services in the UK.”

Minister for Investment, Graham Stuart MP, said: “Sheffield has access to first-class talent and a global reputation for excellence in robotics, so it is no surprise Bossa Nova has chosen to open its first international HQ in the city.

“Bossa Nova’s office move is another endorsement of Britain’s world-class investment environment, particularly outside of London, for the world’s leading tech companies.”