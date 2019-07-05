Shortlisted firms shoot for glory
The judges had all done their homework and there was some serious debate - but eventually they agreed on a shortlist for The Star Small Business Awards.
Representatives from our five sponsors attended a judging session at The Star’s headquarters - and knuckled down until the job was done. Now, 37 firms in 10 categories go forward for a chance of glory at this year’s ceremony on Wednesday July 17 at Virgin Money Lounge in the city centre.
The paper established the contest to celebrate Sheffield’s unsung economic heroes. The contenders are drawn from the hundreds of firms we write about each year and those who put themselves forward after the inaugural awards in 2018.
The Star managing editor Rob Hollingworth said: “The judges had obviously done their research and were really thorough. They were impressed by the variety of entries and the quality of our small businesses. The shortlisted companies fully deserve the spotlight.”
New Business
Actus Risk Management Services Ltd
Blend Kitchen
Small Stuff UK
The Happiness Bootcamp
Social Responsibility
Harvey Morton Digital
Sheffield Soup
Ticket Bank
Customer Service
KAT Communications Ltd
Nelly Naylor Photography
Resolve
Small Stuff UK
Manufacturing/Construction
Bullion Chocolate
Cobra Sport
TDR Transmission
Innovation
Pura Panela
Small Stuff UK
Sport:80
The Sales Mindset Coach
People Development & Training
Blend Kitchen
British Silverware
EGRESS
Technology
IN-PART
Peek & Poke
Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) Ltd
Stream7
Business Personality/Entrepreneur
Chris Hanson – Blend Kitchen
James Creed – Printed by Us
Max Scotford – Bullion Chocolate
Nelly Naylor – Nelly Naylor Photography
Professional Services Award
Forde Recruitment
Resolve
Scala
The Expo People Ltd
Family Business
Moss Valley Fine Meats
Olive Grove Sandwich Bar
KAT Communications Ltd
Ali Gibson Support