There are plenty of exciting opportunities in the Steel City to take on a new venture or grow your portfolio.

Some of these businesses are favourites in their communities and are looking for someone new to take charge.

They include long-established businesses like Spirals gift and card shop on Ecclesall Road, lunchtime favourites like Sandwich Division on Division Street and franchises like Subway on London Road.

Editor’s note: This article previously listed Lykke in New Millennium Square, but this is no longer the case, and the owner has been unable to get the adverts removed from online. It has been removed from the list.

1 . Little Boba Cafe, £54,950, Devonshire Street Little Boba Cafe overlooks Devonshire Green in the city centre. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "An exciting opportunity to acquire this superb city centre cafe and takeaway which occupies a prime trading position within the busy student quarter - achieving an enviable turnover of £3,500 to £4,000 weekly." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67699596/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Sandwich Division, £49,950, Division Street Sandwich is a hugely popular regular lunchtime favourite for dozens of people a day in the work week. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this superbly positioned sandwich bar occupying a prime city centre location. Weekly turnover £2,500 to £3,000. - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67626515/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google MAps Photo Sales

3 . Kings Deli & Sandwich Shop, £49,950, Dixon Lane Kings Deli & Sandwich Shop and its hot pork sandwiches have been on Dixon Lane for over 10 years. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A wonderful opportunity to acquire one of the longest established and well known sandwich shops in Sheffield, famous for its hot roast pork sandwiches. Weekly turnover £2,600 to £3,000." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67626516/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Coco Lounge Bar Coco Lounge Bar is a nightclub and karaoke lounge on Fitzwilliam Street. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this Sheffield city centre bar and karaoke lounge which occupies a truly prime trading position... massive potential for working owners to re-establish a profitable business which pre-covid achieved a weekly turnover in excess of £6,000." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/63729410/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google Maps Photo Sales