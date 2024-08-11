Shops for sale Sheffield: 10 businesses for sale right now - including Sandwich Division, Subway and Spirals

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 07:15 GMT

Here are 10 businesses for sale in Sheffield right now that could be their new owner’s next big investment.

There are plenty of exciting opportunities in the Steel City to take on a new venture or grow your portfolio.

Some of these businesses are favourites in their communities and are looking for someone new to take charge.

They include long-established businesses like Spirals gift and card shop on Ecclesall Road, lunchtime favourites like Sandwich Division on Division Street and franchises like Subway on London Road.

Editor’s note: This article previously listed Lykke in New Millennium Square, but this is no longer the case, and the owner has been unable to get the adverts removed from online. It has been removed from the list.

Little Boba Cafe overlooks Devonshire Green in the city centre. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "An exciting opportunity to acquire this superb city centre cafe and takeaway which occupies a prime trading position within the busy student quarter - achieving an enviable turnover of £3,500 to £4,000 weekly." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67699596/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024

1. Little Boba Cafe, £54,950, Devonshire Street

Little Boba Cafe overlooks Devonshire Green in the city centre. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "An exciting opportunity to acquire this superb city centre cafe and takeaway which occupies a prime trading position within the busy student quarter - achieving an enviable turnover of £3,500 to £4,000 weekly." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67699596/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sandwich is a hugely popular regular lunchtime favourite for dozens of people a day in the work week. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this superbly positioned sandwich bar occupying a prime city centre location. Weekly turnover £2,500 to £3,000. - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67626515/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024

2. Sandwich Division, £49,950, Division Street

Sandwich is a hugely popular regular lunchtime favourite for dozens of people a day in the work week. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this superbly positioned sandwich bar occupying a prime city centre location. Weekly turnover £2,500 to £3,000. - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67626515/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google MAps

Photo Sales
Kings Deli & Sandwich Shop and its hot pork sandwiches have been on Dixon Lane for over 10 years. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A wonderful opportunity to acquire one of the longest established and well known sandwich shops in Sheffield, famous for its hot roast pork sandwiches. Weekly turnover £2,600 to £3,000." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67626516/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024

3. Kings Deli & Sandwich Shop, £49,950, Dixon Lane

Kings Deli & Sandwich Shop and its hot pork sandwiches have been on Dixon Lane for over 10 years. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A wonderful opportunity to acquire one of the longest established and well known sandwich shops in Sheffield, famous for its hot roast pork sandwiches. Weekly turnover £2,600 to £3,000." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67626516/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Coco Lounge Bar is a nightclub and karaoke lounge on Fitzwilliam Street. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this Sheffield city centre bar and karaoke lounge which occupies a truly prime trading position... massive potential for working owners to re-establish a profitable business which pre-covid achieved a weekly turnover in excess of £6,000." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/63729410/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024

4. Coco Lounge Bar

Coco Lounge Bar is a nightclub and karaoke lounge on Fitzwilliam Street. Estate agents Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this Sheffield city centre bar and karaoke lounge which occupies a truly prime trading position... massive potential for working owners to re-establish a profitable business which pre-covid achieved a weekly turnover in excess of £6,000." - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/63729410/?search_identifier=58919b99ed978f66befa3d4f66cc0024 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice