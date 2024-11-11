Shops for sale Sheffield: 10 businesses for sale right now - including Trippets and Sandwich Division

Published 11th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Here are 10 businesses for sale in Sheffield right now that could be a ticket to a dream life.

Dynamic new owners could build on solid foundations to achieve cherished ambitions to be their own boss.

Some of them are well known in Sheffield, some are part of global companies. All are looking for someone new to take charge.

They include long-established enterprises like Trippets Lounge Bar, Chocolate Bar sweetshop, lunchtime favourite Sandwich Division and a thriving cattery.

On Trippet Lane in the heart of Sheffield, the bar trades on its excellent reputation and has become a destination venue known for its vibrant atmosphere, live jazz music and extensive collection of gins and craft beers. The premises, which are held on lease, have been fitted and equipped to a high standard. Asking price £25,000.

On Trippet Lane in the heart of Sheffield, the bar trades on its excellent reputation and has become a destination venue known for its vibrant atmosphere, live jazz music and extensive collection of gins and craft beers. The premises, which are held on lease, have been fitted and equipped to a high standard. Asking price £25,000. | Google

Sandwich Division on Division Street is a popular lunchtime favourite in the working week. Estate agent Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this superbly positioned sandwich bar occupying a prime city centre location." Asking price: £49,950.

Sandwich Division on Division Street is a popular lunchtime favourite in the working week. Estate agent Ernest Wilson writes: "A fantastic opportunity to acquire this superbly positioned sandwich bar occupying a prime city centre location." Asking price: £49,950. | Google

This traditional sweetshop on Ecclesall Road South is in a busy parade of local shops and has been run by the vendor since 2016. Small kitchenette, store and WC to the rear. Asking Price: £19,950

This traditional sweetshop on Ecclesall Road South is in a busy parade of local shops and has been run by the vendor since 2016. Small kitchenette, store and WC to the rear. Asking Price: £19,950 | Google

This business occupies a first-class trading position at the junction of Rustlings and Ecclesall roads overlooking Endcliffe Park. The business benefits from a large footfall including those who attend Park Run and regular fairs. Asking price: £27,950

This business occupies a first-class trading position at the junction of Rustlings and Ecclesall roads overlooking Endcliffe Park. The business benefits from a large footfall including those who attend Park Run and regular fairs. Asking price: £27,950 | Google

