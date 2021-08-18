Shoppers in Sheffield can now order online from Poundland - and get it delivered straight to their door

The pilot of the online offering – based initially out of Poundland’s new fulfilment centre in Cannock, Staffordshire – was quietly tested earlier in the year by 18,000 colleagues and selected guests and is from today – August 18 – available to more than seven million households – around a ninth of the UK’s population.

Since the launch, the range of products has been extended and it now offers more than 3,000 favourite items for home delivery – including some exclusive offers only available online.

This week the online service is being extended again to a number of areas in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as well as to those with Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, and Telford postcodes.

Poundland has extended its online offering and home delivery service to postcodes across Sheffield, including other South Yorkshire locations like Rotherham and Barnsley.

Customers visiting Poundland’s pilot online service can simply use the postcode checker and if their postcode is a match, they are automatically passed through to the shop where they can then register.

All the items available online will be at the same price as those found in Poundland’s 850-plus stores and will be delivered for a flat fee of £4 regardless of the order size.

The initial categories include grocery, gardening, entertainment & DIY, PEP&CO Home, health & beauty, household & pet, stationery and crafts, with new products added to the list as time goes on.

A small, new, online-only exclusive category has also been introduced, with products not found in stores – currently including a range of Slimfast bars, powders and milkshakes, from 50p to £10, and an 18 pack of Yankee Candle votive candles for just £20, against an RRP of £35.99.

Poundland has partnered with Hermes to provide logistics services as it extends the pilot.

Retail and Transformation director Austin Cooke said: “After a positive response to our initial pilot, we opened the trial to more areas in the Midlands and now we’re making another move which will take us across a big part of the Midlands and into Yorkshire.”

Everyone in Sheffield (S) postcode areas including Barnsley, Chesterfield, Rotherham and Worksop will now be able to access the service.