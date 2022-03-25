Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global developer and investor in commercial real estate, said it has been granted planning permission from Sheffield City Council to develop the former Betafence, also previously known as Tinsley Wire, site at Shepcote Lane.

The firm said the approved plans will see demolition start immediately at the 20-acre site to replace the existing building with a 367,151 sq ft Grade A logistics facility.

The site is 0.5 miles from Junction 34 of the M1 motorway, includes a facility of 455,750 sq ft, formerly leased to fencing manufacturer Betafence.

An artist's impression of the new commercial site that will be developed by TCC, following submission for planning in December 2021.

And the new Class B8 storage and distribution unit is expected to create 450 new jobs with additional employment opportunities envisaged during the development and construction of the new scheme.

Mike Forster, Head of UK Logistics at Trammell Crow Company, said: “We’ve worked hard in the past year to expand our logistics expertise across Europe and securing our first planning permission on the continent is a product of this.

"The Betafence site demonstrates the high-quality logistics locations we are actively seeking to develop across Europe.

"I’m excited to see how the development evolves as we look to provide in-demand quality storage and distribution units in the area. Thank you to all those involved in getting us this far."

The area has recently attracted tenants such as Clipper Logistics; Pretty Little Thing; ITM and Great Bear.

Construction is scheduled to start in summer 2022 and completion is due in early 2023. CBRE acted as planning consultants on the project and Chetwoods was appointed as the architect.

Founded in 1948, TCC is a leading global developer and investor in commercial real estate.