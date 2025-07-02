Sheffield’s Royston Parkin counts down to 100 years under new leadership

One of the city’s oldest and most respected firms of chartered accountants starts a new chapter this week following the successful completion of a management buyout (MBO).

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally established on Sheffield’s Queen Street in 1933, Royston Parkin has gone on to build an enviable reputation for trusted advice, specialist tax planning, and dependable financial guidance that has supported generations of local businesses.

The MBO sees Emily Kirk step into the role of Managing Director, while Phil Emery continues as Commercial Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s new strategic direction centres on continued improvement and innovation. It plans to fully harness cloud-based technology and AI tools to automate routine processes, enhance real-time reporting, and offer clients faster, sharper insights. Alongside that, the leadership team will expand advisory services and business planning support — all while retaining the personal service Royston Parkin is known for.

The new leadership team (left to right): Emily Kirk and Phil Emery.

Launching in the depths of the 1930s depression, which hit the north of England particularly hard, Royston Parkin was founded at a time when many businesses were struggling to stay afloat. Their survival through wartime disruption, economic downturns, and sweeping industry changes is testament to a business grounded in both adaptability and trust. Few accountancy firms can claim such deep-rooted perspective on financial trends — or such loyalty from local clients.

“Being based in Sheffield is a big part of who we are,” said Emily Kirk. “We’re committed to supporting local businesses with the trusted advice we’re known for — but we’re also expanding what we offer through digital tools, cloud platforms, and more tailored support.”

The firm’s five-year strategy includes expanding business advisory services, harnessing automation and AI in financial reporting, and ensuring scalable operations that retain their human feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Emery added: “We’ll continue to be the dependable, small business accountants our clients trust — but now with increasing digital agility and scalability. The transition also honours the memory of my former mentor, Andrew James Leslie, who sadly passed in September 2017.”

Toasting the changes at Royston Parkin (left to right) Andy Froggatt, Phil Emery, Emily Kirk and Lynn Pridmore.

Royston Parkin is one of the few local accountancy firms to have remained independent, at a time when an increasing number of rivals are being acquired by larger corporates.

Emily Kirk added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to Lynn Pridmore and Andy Froggatt for their years of leadership, vision, and hard work in building the firm into what it is today. Their dedication has shaped our culture, reputation, and success, and this MBO is built on the strong legacy they’ve created. We’re pleased to confirm that both will remain involved in the business in consultancy roles.”

www.roystonparkin.co.uk

Sheffield office: 2 President Buildings, Savile Street East, Sheffield S4 7UQ. Contact: [email protected] or tel: 0114 272 0306.

Doncaster office: 3 Railway Court, Ten Pound Walk, Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 5FB.