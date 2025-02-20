Sheffield's One Health Group plc confirms £7.4 million Placing with significant participation from new institutional investors

Sheffield-headquartered One Health Group – one of the UK’s leading independent providers of surgical services to the NHS – has confirmed that following the Placing it announced on Wednesday 19 February, it has conditionally raised gross proceeds of approximately £5.2 million for the

Company, pursuant to a placing of 2,888,888 New Placing Shares at a price of 180 pence per New Placing Share.

In addition, the Selling Shareholders have conditionally sold an aggregate of 1,194,721, Existing Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price following the Placing raising gross proceeds of approximately £2.2 million.

Panmure Liberum Limited acted as sole bookrunner in relation to the Placing and is acting as the Company’s Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker in relation to the proposed admission to trading on AIM.

Adam Binns, CEO of One Health.

The net proceeds received by the Company will be used primarily to fund (alongside existing cash) the Group’s first owned surgical hub through to operation. The surgical hub, which is expected to cost between £8 million and £9 million, is expected to be operational within one year of construction starting and deliver between £6 million to £9 million of revenue per annum and is anticipated to be earnings enhancing in its first full year of operation.

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 14.3 per cent. to the closing mid-market price of 210 pence per Ordinary Share on 18 February 2025, being the last business day prior to the Launch Announcement.

Adam Binns, CEO of One Health, commented: “I am delighted with the progress the Company has made to date. The successful placing and proposed admission to AIM positions us strongly to execute our strategy through the planned investment in surgical hubs and welcoming new shareholders to the Company. The hub model, which supplements our continuing and existing operations, will drive long-term profitability alongside the provision of fundamental public health resources providing much needed care to NHS patients. I would like to thank our new and existing investors, for their support, particularly the significant participation from new institutional investors, we look forward to providing further updates on progress on our first surgical hub in due course”.