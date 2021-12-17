Sheffield's Heart of the City scheme employing 80 apprentices and previously unemployed people

They are working on three construction sites within the £470m scheme, 40 per cent complete.

Once finished, it is expected to generate 7,000 long-term jobs, the city council believes.

Sheffield’s Heart of the City, one of the country’s largest urban regeneration projects, employs 80 apprentices and former unemployed people new figures show.

Builder Galliford Try has given jobs to 33 previously unemployed people from the Sheffield region, alongside eight new apprenticeship roles.

The firm has worked with Sheffield Hallam, University of Sheffield and Sheffield College on mock interviews, career fairs, site visits and work experience.

Carol Shaw, corporate responsibility manager at Galliford Try, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with new and existing partners in Sheffield through our Heart of the City development.

“Through our work we try to leave a lasting legacy. We do this by committing to work with the local supply chain enabling Sheffield people to gain employment, support community groups to meet local needs and inspire future generations to think about a career in construction through our engagement with educational establishments at all levels.”

Sheffield builders, Henry Boot Construction, is building office block Elshaw House, the Cambridge Street Collective food hall and 364 flats in Kangaroo Works.

It employs 10 apprentices and a further 10 workers who were previously unemployed. All are from Sheffield or the wider region, the firm says.

Trainee technician Harry Rodgers, 20, said: “The construction industry has always appealed to me. My traineeship is challenging and hugely interesting, providing me with an insight into the many construction trades that are required across the lifecycle of a project.”

Meanwhile, contractor McLaughlin & Harvey has created 16 jobs, including six new apprentice places on the Radisson Blu hotel site on Pinstone Street.

Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for city futures, development, culture and regeneration, Sheffield City Council, said: “Heart of the City is playing a significant role in not only creating city centre jobs of the future, but also in the here and now. The construction of these flagship developments is providing fantastic opportunities for local young people, first-time employees or the unemployed to build up skills and gain valuable on-site experience – likely setting them up for a long and successful career within the construction industry.”

