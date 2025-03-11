Sheffield's Forge Bakehouse set to extend catering and wholesale operations

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse is preparing for a year of growth as it extends its catering, events and wholesale services.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed independent city bakery already has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield and Chesterfield.

The cafes have established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bakehouse also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green and has an outlet of the central concourse at Sheffield Station.

Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest

But owner Liva Guest says that the coming months will see an increasing focus on the Bakehouse’s important events and wholesale arm.

“We have an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries which are produced at our Abbeydale bakery and which have proved enormously popular at our shops and cafes across the city,” Liva said.

“At the same time, however, we also have an extremely healthy side of the business that caters for corporate events, markets and meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no denying that the past 12 months has been challenging for the whole industry and I am enormously proud of the way in which we have grown our brand despite the current cautious consumer climate.

“Despite the tough trading climate currently facing every business, we have taken a very conscious decision not to cut costs by reducing the quality of our ingredients.

“We are featuring the same high quality ingredients we used when Forge Bakehouse first launched more than 11 years ago and which we have been proud to use ever since.

“We are equally proud that we are now creating the next generation of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield specialist bakers to work in collaboration with our amazing front of house teams.

“And it is really exciting as we enter the next stage of our growth to be working closely with other businesses, expanding our already successful catering and wholesale operations, opening our growing range of products to new markets and underpinning the success of the Forge Bakehouse brand.”