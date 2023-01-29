The shopping centre, at Crystal Peaks, in Waterthorpe, Sheffield, issued a warning this morning, Sunday, January 29, after the centre was temporarily closed due to an area wide power cut affecting large parts of south east Sheffield.
Power suppliers Northern Grid estimated that power would be restored by approximately 11.45am, today, and they apologised for any inconvenience.
A Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park spokesman said that following this morning’s power cut the electricity supply has been restored and the centre is now open as normal.
The popular shopping centre boasts 100 independent stalls in its covered marketplace as well as big name stores in its retail park and shopping mall and it also has a library, medical centre, veterinary clinic and a health club too.