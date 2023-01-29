Shoppers who were warned about a power cut which temporarily closed Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre have since been reassured that power has been restored and the centre has been re-opened.

The shopping centre, at Crystal Peaks, in Waterthorpe, Sheffield, issued a warning this morning, Sunday, January 29, after the centre was temporarily closed due to an area wide power cut affecting large parts of south east Sheffield.

Power suppliers Northern Grid estimated that power would be restored by approximately 11.45am, today, and they apologised for any inconvenience.

A Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park spokesman said that following this morning’s power cut the electricity supply has been restored and the centre is now open as normal.

Pictured is Crystal Peaks, at Waterthorpe, Sheffield.