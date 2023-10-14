News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield’s 12 top-rated Asian restaurants and takeaways according to Google as Yorkshire misses out on award

Yorkshire may not have been good enough for the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards - but it's good enough for us.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 14th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

The winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023 (ARTA) have been announced following an award ceremony that took place on October 8 at Hilton Park Lane, London.

ARTA is the only official award that recognises, promotes, and celebrates the importance and popularity of the Pan Asian catering industry in the UK, as determined by its consumers.

Sadly there were no winners in South Yorkshire - or any in Yorkshire and the Humber at all for that matter, despite there being regional awards for takeaways and restaurants across the rest of England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

In light of Yorkshire and the Humber being missed off the map, we think it is only fair to share some praise for Sheffield’s favourite Asian restaurants and takeaways across the city. 

We have looked at the top-rated establishments according to reviews left by customers on Google - here are the city’s favourite 12 Asian restaurants and takeaways, with a minimum of 100 reviews.

Sheffield is home to dozens of Asian-cuisine restaurants and takeaways, from Thai, to Japanese, to Indian.

Ning's Thai Street Food, on High Street in the city centre is rated a 4.6 out of 5, with 127 reviews. It serves Thai food. One customer said their meal for two people cost just under £30. They added: "Very authentic homemade flavours and prompt service."

All Siam Thai Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, also has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 387 reviews on Google. One customer said this Thai restaurant had a "huge menu" which catered to their family's very diverse tastes. They added: "The food was delicious, fresh and beautifully presented."

Pho, at Leopold Square, is a Vietnamese chain restaurant with a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with 611 reviews. One customer said: "Honestly one of the most satisfying and tasty dishes I've had.... Everyone who worked there was so kind and smiley which made it a great experience!"

Pho, at Leopold Square, is a Vietnamese chain restaurant with a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with 611 reviews. One customer said: "Honestly one of the most satisfying and tasty dishes I've had.... Everyone who worked there was so kind and smiley which made it a great experience!"

