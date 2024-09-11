Wetherspoons across Sheffield are staging a VAT protest on Thursday, with a city centre landlord calling for a “fair playing field” for pubs.

Bankers Draft manager, Jonathon Atkinson, has emphasised the importance of the role of pubs, stating they play “an important role in society for everyone”.

He said: “We allow people to not feel lonely and spend their hard-earned money in the city centre to grow the wider economy.

Jonathan Atkinson, landlord of the Bankers Draft in Sheffield (Photo: Taylor Jones)

“We have held a number of these equity days across the years, and we aim to encourage people to go our an enjoy themselves.

“The key thing is to raise more awareness for our customers, local officials and maybe even national officials.”

Ten chain pubs across the Steel City will be taking part, to combat the 20 per cent VAT placed upon selling food and drink within the hospitality sector, as opposed to a zero per cent tax for supermarkets.

The campaign has been named “Tax-Equity Day” and will see prices in Wetherspoons venues decrease by up to 7.5 per cent.

VAT percentage was increased from 17.5 to 20 per cent in 2011.

Mr Atkinson, who has been working in hospitality for 20 years, said: “For us ultimately, we are just looking at a fair playing field.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets and doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise.

“Having this disparity means that maybe we have to have higher prices than what we could potentially offer our customers and hopefully reduce taxes on the restaurant industry to make everything equal.”

The pricing slash will occur at a majority of Wetherspoons venues around England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, on September 12.