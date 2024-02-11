Wetherspoons is a very, very popular chain of pubs, restaurants and hotels. They are especially popular here in Sheffield, where the company have 10 operational venues.
The Steel City is one of the top cities in the UK for total Wetherspoons venues and it can get difficult to keep track of them all.
So, if you were wondering what the food hygiene ratings are for each of the Spoons in the city, we have now got all those results in one place for you - and, to be fair to Wetherspoons, they do pretty well.
Make you're way through the gallery below to find the scores for your local Sheffield Spoons.