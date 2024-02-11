News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

The food hygiene ratings of all 10 Wetherspoons pubs in Sheffield including the newest Scarsdale Hundred

Sheffield has one of the highest total number of Wetherspoons locations in the UK.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Wetherspoons is a very, very popular chain of pubs, restaurants and hotels. They are especially popular here in Sheffield, where the company have 10 operational venues.

The Steel City is one of the top cities in the UK for total Wetherspoons venues and it can get difficult to keep track of them all.

So, if you were wondering what the food hygiene ratings are for each of the Spoons in the city, we have now got all those results in one place for you - and, to be fair to Wetherspoons, they do pretty well.

Make you're way through the gallery below to find the scores for your local Sheffield Spoons.

Sheffield's newest Wetherspoons pub, The Scarsdale Hundred, the top food hygiene rating of five, earned during its last inspection in February 2022.

1. The Scarsdale Hundred

Sheffield's newest Wetherspoons pub, The Scarsdale Hundred, the top food hygiene rating of five, earned during its last inspection in February 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter, has a food hygiene rating of five.

2. The Steel Foundry

The Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter, has a food hygiene rating of five. Photo: Wetherspoons

Photo Sales
This city centre Wetherspoons was awarded a food hygiene rating of five in their inspection in September 2023.

3. Sheffield Water Works

This city centre Wetherspoons was awarded a food hygiene rating of five in their inspection in September 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Last inspected in November 2023, this Spoons pub has a food hygiene rating of five.

4. Wagon & Horses

Last inspected in November 2023, this Spoons pub has a food hygiene rating of five.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WetherspoonsSheffieldPubsFood hygiene ratings