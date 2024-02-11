Wetherspoons is a very, very popular chain of pubs, restaurants and hotels. They are especially popular here in Sheffield, where the company have 10 operational venues.

The Steel City is one of the top cities in the UK for total Wetherspoons venues and it can get difficult to keep track of them all.

So, if you were wondering what the food hygiene ratings are for each of the Spoons in the city, we have now got all those results in one place for you - and, to be fair to Wetherspoons, they do pretty well.

Make you're way through the gallery below to find the scores for your local Sheffield Spoons.

1 . The Scarsdale Hundred Sheffield's newest Wetherspoons pub, The Scarsdale Hundred, the top food hygiene rating of five, earned during its last inspection in February 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Steel Foundry The Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter, has a food hygiene rating of five. Photo: Wetherspoons Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Water Works This city centre Wetherspoons was awarded a food hygiene rating of five in their inspection in September 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales