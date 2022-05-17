Champion Health has been acquired by Physitrack for £2.5m up front, with the potential of a further £7.9m over four years if growth targets are met.

It is a huge win for chief executive Harry Bliss who co-founded the business in his mother’s basement in 2018, aged 24, following the suicide of a friend.

Harry Bliss and Ricky Bailey, founders of Champion Health.

It comes just two years after it joined business accelerator TwinklHive which provided financial investment, mentorship and public relations.

WHAT DOES CHAMPION HEALTH DO?

Champion Health offers employees workouts, nutrition plans, advice videos and monitoring including sleep. It offers bosses the chance to measure workers’ welbeing and morale to ‘maximise the impact of your initiatives’.

Harry Bliss said: “Becoming part of the Physitrack family is the biggest news for Champion Health since its inception. As a business, we have combined physical health, mental wellbeing, nutrition and much more, and it’s wonderful to join forces with a global business that matches our vision.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from TwinklHive to help us get to this level. I would like to thank them for believing in us from an early stage, and their guidance has been invaluable.”

Plans for the future include Champion Kids, he added.

Physitrack claims to be a global leader in ‘virtual-first’ healthcare and wellbeing and says it ’supports’ more than 80,000 healthcare practitioners worldwide with more than 4m patients.

WHO FUNDS TWINKLHIVE?

TwinklHive is funded by parent company Twinkl, an education resources company which employs 1,400 at its two Sheffield offices and remotely worldwide.

David Angrave, investment director at TwinklHive, said: “Champion Health set out on a mission to transform wellbeing in the workplace, and TwinklHive is proud to have been able to support Harry and the team over the past two years. We are excited to follow their journey.”

Twinkl was founded in 2010 in Sheffield by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton. The company provides online learning materials and services ‘created and checked by teachers’.

Today it offers more than 850,000 resources to schools in 200 countries and regions.

