Flinn & Steel has opened at Room Nine, Cybor House, Tapton House Road, Broomhill.

The firm was started by Jess Flinn-Allen and Ollie Allen in April 2020 and makes predominantly men’s rings in stainless steel, tungsten, tantalum, cobalt, titanium and gold. They say it is ‘where jewellery design meets precision engineering’.

Elements of the original workshop where each piece was first realised have been incorporated in the new premises, they say, and there are nods to Sheffield’s manufacturing history with reclaimed pieces throughout.

Ollie Allen said: “The opening of our flagship showroom is a real milestone for us. When we launched Flinn & Steel at the start of the pandemic we took a chance on the seed of an idea. Now the world is opening up again, we’re really seeing this seed grow, and we’re beginning to see and understand what Flinn & Steel could be, both in-person and online.

“Our growth in the last two years shows just how much the men’s wedding ring market is changing. Traditional gold and platinum rings are being increasingly overlooked in favour of alternative, higher strength and more interesting metals. And we’re excited to be a part of this shift in behaviour.”

He added: “Flinn & Steel is a jewellery brand that specialises in alternative high-strength metal wedding rings that are stylish, wearable and designed for living. The result of two worlds colliding, it’s where fine jewellery meets fabrication and where jewellery design meets precision engineering.”

The firm also makes cufflinks.