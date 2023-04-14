The team behind a brand new nighclub, bar and event space is crowdfunding in order to make their inclusive nightlife dreams a reality.

Umbrella will be a brand new addition to Sheffield City Centre’s nightime scene where “inclusivity for all” will be the name of the game. On the crowdfunder page, Umbrella has said: “We firmly believe in love, life, and acceptance and being way more than just your average bar and nightclub! But, WE need YOUR help to make this a reality!

"Help us cast another much needed rainbow in history — YOU can make this happen. That's why we're offering 1.5x your money in bar vouchers with 12 months validity (available to use over multiple visits) plus some exclusive discounts, offers and unique experiences to show our gratitude!”

Furthermore, students who give to the crowdfunder will have free entry for their entire time at university and a drink and shot on entry.

A brand new nightclub is now crowdfunding with the hope of opening in Sheffield later this year. Photo: Dean Atkins

The crowdfunder states: “Starting from Day 1 we want Umbrella to be everything it can possibly be and more for all of you to enjoy and fall in love with! We believe this has the potential to be hugely popular.

“From students to locals, young and old, everyone is welcome and everyone will love what we have to bring to the Sheffield scene.”

Umbrella will host all sorts of events if and when it opens up, including movie screenings, game nights, PRIDE parties and, most importantly, RuPaul's Drag Race Screening Nights. Behind the scenes, the team hope to be opening in Sheffield City Centre later this year if all goes to plan.