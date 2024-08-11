Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield University has given an update on a multi-million pound nuclear research site after launching a consultation that could see mass redundancies.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of staff at the Nuclear AMRC have been put on 90-day consultation after it failed to reach revenue targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hi-tech site, on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, employs 122. Just 30 are set to transfer into sister department the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

The swingeing cuts raised fears the Nuclear AMRC could close.

Prof Koen Lamberts, above, hopes to minimise redundancies at the Nuclear AMRC. Sheffield MP Clive Bett has demanded it stays open. | National World/ Sheffield University

In July, Sheffield MP Clive Betts called on university bosses to “rethink its decision to close” the centre saying it would see 100 job losses and “much public funding” had been spent on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nuclear AMRC was set up in 2009 with £24m of public money. It also receives funding from 43 firms to conduct or share research, including EDF, Rolls-Royce and Sheffield Forgemasters.

Now, Sheffield University has insisted the building will not be mothballed or sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Under the proposals, the university would retain the Nuclear AMRC building in Rotherham and its specialist equipment to continue supporting industrial, national and international manufacturing R&D programmes.

“The building would not be mothballed, nor would it be sold – it would continue to be used to deliver research and innovation projects for the nuclear sector and other industrial sectors with similar requirements.

“A 90-day consultation with staff regarding the proposed changes started on 10 July. We are speaking to industrial partners about the potential impact of the proposed changes on partnerships.”

Prof Koen Lamberts, vice-chancellor at the University of Sheffield, previously said the 90-day consultation aimed to “reduce the need for redundancies where possible.”