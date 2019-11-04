Sheffield United: Application lodged with Court of Appeal over Blades ownership ruling

Kevin McCabe at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

A spokesperson for the McCabe family confirmed today that an application for permission to appeal was lodged with the Court of Appeal today (Monday, November 4).

In September, Mr Justice Fancourt’s verdict awarded sole control of the club to the Saudi Arabian, in a ruling Mr McCabe called ‘bitterly disappointing’.

The Judge the refused him leave to appeal at the High Court, but said he had until 4pm today to lodge an application to appeal with the Court of Appeal.

Mr Kevin McCabe said: “As I said, when the outcome of the trial was made public, I do have misgivings about some aspects of the judgement and hope that the Court of Appeal agree to have another look at it.

“The McCabe family remain passionate supporters of Sheffield United Football Club and we are delighted at the recent run of form for both the first team and the women's team.

“It goes without saying that the appeal will not in any way impact on the club’s efforts on the pitch. In this regard at least the Prince and I are on the same side.”