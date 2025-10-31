Sheffield tradespeople shine with two wins at the Checkatrade Regional Awards

Abdullah and Dean receiving their awards

Checkatrade, the UK’s leading home improvement platform, has announced two Sheffield businesses as award winners at the Checkatrade Regional Awards. The Checkatrade North, Scotland and Northern Ireland awards were celebrating outstanding tradespeople from across these regions.

Abdulla Humaidan of Ace Damp Proofing & Plastering Ltd in Sheffield was crowned Plasterer of the Year

Dean Staniland of Pro Property Ltd in Sheffield was named Plumber of the Year

The Checkatrade Awards have been created to shine a spotlight on tradespeople who go above and beyond for their customers. Winners are selected not only for their craftsmanship but also for their commitment to professionalism, reliability, and helping homeowners feel confident when choosing a trade.

The Checkatrade Regional Awards for the North, Scotland & Northern Ireland took place on 30 October at Leeds United Football Club in Leeds.

Emma Grant, head of trade engagement at Checkatrade, said: “The Checkatrade Awards are all about celebrating the pride and effort our members put into their work, and shining a light on their achievements. It’s fantastic to see so much talent coming from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. We’re proud to have backed trades for over 25 years, and even prouder to shine a light on standout work like this.”

The Checkatrade Awards will culminate in a national final at Wembley Stadium on 19 November 2025where category winners from all of the regional events across the UK will come together for the ultimate celebration of trade excellence.

For further information visit http://awards.checkatrade.com