Sheffield toy shop issues urgent Christmas warning amid fears over supplies
Parents in Sheffield are being urged to shop early to avoid disappointment – at Christmas.
The Entertainer, which claims to be the UK’s largest family-owned toy retailer and has stores on The Moor and at Meadowhall, says the shipping crisis in China is causing uncertainty about what will be available and when.
The warning, amid a July heatwave, comes after what it calls ‘the disappointment of Christmas 2020’.
Founder and executive chairman, Gary Grant said: “There are lots of brands that we’re excited about for Christmas 2021, including PAW Patrol, following the movie this summer, and Coco Melon, Super Mario, L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie and Bluey!
“The shipping crisis in China is causing uncertainty as to what will be available and when. So above all, we urge our customers to shop early for Christmas this year to avoid disappointment.”
The Entertainer was founded in 1981 in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, by husband and wife Gary and Catherine Grant.
It has 171 UK stores and employs 1,730 staff.