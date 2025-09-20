A £450m wellbeing resort is set to create thousands of jobs and be a “gamechanger for the north.”

Construction of Therme Manchester is set to start at the end of this month and create 2,500 construction jobs and 650 staff when it opens in 2028.

The attraction around an hour away from Sheffield in Trafford, Manchster, will feature swimming and thermal bathing areas, spa and fitness zones, immersive digital art, gardens and restaurants and cafes.

Therme Manchester interior. | Therme Manchester

A spokesperson for Trafford Council said the resort would attract millions of visitors each year.

Prof David Russell, Therme UK CEO, said: “Therme Manchester will be a place for everyone – a unique destination where wellbeing, sustainability, art and culture come together. Our vision is to make a lasting positive impact: creating jobs, supporting communities, and helping people live healthier, happier lives for years to come.”

CGI image of Therme Manchester. | Therme

James Whittaker, managing director of developer Peel Waters, said Therme Manchester would be a “true gamechanger not just for TraffordCity, but for Greater Manchester and the north.”

He added: “It will regenerate a key site, create thousands of jobs, and deliver a landmark experience that promotes health, happiness, and connection. We’re very proud to be part of a project that will completely redefine leisure and wellbeing in the UK and Europe.”