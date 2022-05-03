Blake UK secured the cash from the South Yorkshire Business Productivity Programme after approaching Business Sheffield, part of the city council, for support.

The firm, based on Rutland Road, was founded in 1971 by Ron Blake and today employs 24.

It designs, supplies and manufactures aerials, CCTV systems, Wi-Fi signal boosting equipment and networking products.

Andrew Sorsby of Business Sheffield, left, and Paul Blake, managing director, Blake UK.

But many of it systems and processes needed radical improvement, according to managing director Paul Blake, who approached Business Sheffield for support.

Working with key account manager Andrew Sorsby, he secured a grant which paid for new manufacturing equipment and upgraded computer systems.

The company has since made efficiency savings and hired two apprentices.

Mr Blake said: “The impact of this project has exceeded all of our expectations. The new software means we can manage the team much more effectively and diversify the product range, which has resulted in a significant increase in new orders.”

The Business Productivity Programme is funded with £8.9 million from the European Regional Development Fund. It provides businesses with 50 per cent grant funding up to a maximum of £12,499. The other 50 per cent must be provided by the business.

Any business based in South Yorkshire wishing to find out more about the grant funding available through the Business Productivity Programme should contact the Enterprising Barnsley team at: https://www.enterprisingbarnsley.co.uk/business-productivity-grant/