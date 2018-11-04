A Sheffield teenager has a career nobody saw coming – after becoming Britain’s youngest online psychic.

Jack Barnsley, 16, has amassed hundreds of thousands of Facebook views from his live ‘spirit reading’ videos.

Jack Barnsley, pictured when he was younger, with his mum Kate.

Dubbing himself 'Jack Medium' the teenager reckons he has powerful psychic abilities – which have earnt him thousands of pounds.

He has spent the past three months honing his craft – manifesting £3,500 in the process from his doting fans.

The teenager charges for his online readings and gives private Skype sessions for £35-a-go.

In the videos he claims to connect with dead people and communicate the otherworldly messages to his clients.

Jack’s videos are now a viral sensation, with his public readings reaching a whopping 70,000 views on average.

Not bad for a health and social care student at a sixth form college.

His psychic skills have earned him fans across the world – with customers requesting visits as far afield as Australia and Florida.

Jack said: “I can connect with the dead, but I can't tell you the winning lottery number.

"There are few other psychic mediums on Facebook Live.

"I thought, if I had this ability then why not make a lot of people find comfort in their lives.

"Our loved ones can be contacted from beyond the grave, it is my job to channel them.

"Many people don't get to say goodbye to their friends or family – I can allow them to do so."

Jack doesn’t rely on traditional methods such as crystal balls to connect with the dead – instead focusing on bringing the dead through objects.

One example saw him talk to a spirit through a teddy bear – leaving his customer in tears.

While most of his mates are thinking about university, Jack has his 'third eye' set on channeling his career as a medium.

He said: "I have been doing this properly for three months now.

"During that time, I have had over 200 thousand Facebook viewers.

"Some of my videos gets 70 thousand in one session.

“I used to watch Psyhic Sally and I realised – I could do this – I have the skills.”

Jack recounted the moment that he realised he was psychic – at age three.

He said: "I saw my nan, who had passed away – she appeared with white hair down to her shoulders.

"Usually with psychics you ‘grow out’ of the ability as you age – but I have held on to it and it's only getting stronger.

"My friends think it's amazing, but I keep my work very separate from my social life.

"We had Halloween recently – I can confirm that there are a lot more spirits around at that time.”

The teenager spends his days asking for viewers to share his videos while preparing mentally for his next reading.

He also spends a lot of time in abandoned buildings – which he claims to be full of the undead.

Jack claims that spirits appear as ‘floating orbs of light’ – and are often ‘loved ones watching over you’.

His mum, Kate Barnsley, 44, is supportive of his 'surreal' career choice.

She said: “Jack started off with just a couple of views on his videos before he took off.

“I will always support him with the surreal work that he does.

“The nation can now see that he really cares about the work he does.

“I think it’s amazing that Jack’s hard work is starting to pay off.”

The mother-of-three said that things have ‘gotten weird’ since Jack became an internet sensation.

She said: “Psychic abilities do not run through the family jack really is one of a kind.

“Me and my husband Matt couldn’t be more proud of him and what he has achieved with his 'following'."

Social media is full of contrasting opinions on the medium.

Client Kassy Clark took to Facebook to praise the 'scary accuracy' of the readings – after Jack 'called' her dead nan.

Despite scores of glowing online reviews, Jack’s videos have attracted some hate.

He has been accused of scamming people – with social media users claiming he is a fraud.

One user labelled the service a 'fraud', while others claim Jack takes his reading information from social media profiles.

Jack added: "Not everyone will be believers with so many followers.

"I am so grateful for all the support and won't let a few internet trolls get me down."