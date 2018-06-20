Sheffield tech hub full after 400 move in

Sheffield creative hub Electric Works is full - and buzzing with 400 people - after the latest signing.

Business services firm Marjolo is the 56th and final tenant in the building on Sheaf Street which is for creative, digital and technology start-ups and SMEs. Residents include big data specialist WANdisco.

Marjolo is moving its 12 staff from Chesterfield with plans to hire four.

The letting is another sign of Sheffield’s booming office market which is facing a shortage of space.

Dave King, CEO at Marjolo, said: “We looked at a number of offices in Chesterfield and couldn’t find anything that fitted our needs, so it made sense for us to head north to Sheffield.”

The Electric Works opened in 2009, the first of three buildings on the Digital Campus which includes Ventana House and Acero.

It is run by Creative Space Management which says the building has ‘facilitated the growth’ of more than 100 firms over the last decade.

Paul Taylor, of Creative Space Management, said the building had never been 100 per cent let due to the high growth of tenants who move out to buildings such as Park Hill and Acero.