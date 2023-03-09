Sheffield tech firm WANdisco has been hit by a potential $15m fraud amid ‘significant and sophisticated irregularities’.

Bosses say last year’s revenue could be as low as $9m - not $24m as previously reported - due to ‘significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities’.

The company has requested its shares are suspended from trading on the Alternative Investment Market while it conducts an investigation into the activity and ‘its true financial position’.

The big data company said chief executive, Sheffield-born David Richards, and its chief financial officer had reported the incident to the board. They had discovered ‘potentially fraudulent irregularities with regard to received purchase orders and related revenue and bookings’.

David Richards, WANdisco chief executive, at the firm's headquarters in Castle House, Sheffield. Picture Bruce Rollinson