Bosses say last year’s revenue could be as low as $9m - not $24m as previously reported - due to ‘significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities’.
The company has requested its shares are suspended from trading on the Alternative Investment Market while it conducts an investigation into the activity and ‘its true financial position’.
The big data company said chief executive, Sheffield-born David Richards, and its chief financial officer had reported the incident to the board. They had discovered ‘potentially fraudulent irregularities with regard to received purchase orders and related revenue and bookings’.
WANdisco, which had a market value approaching £1bn before the bombshell update to investors, was founded in Silicon Valley in 2005. It employs more than 180 in Sheffield and California. The firm has funded several educational schemes in Sheffield and has set up an academy to teach coding.