The SEO Works has three youngsters on the course and will recruit seven in coming weeks.

The investment in training comes after the firm spent £250,000 fitting out and moving into new headquarters in Fountain Precinct in Sheffield city centre.

SEO Works' new academy

Managing director, Ben Foster, said: “For us, there’s no better way to develop future digital talent than through apprenticeship programmes - being able to experience that professional and personal development within the agency is amazing.

“As well as this, the ability it gives us to contribute to the future of Sheffield’s digital economy is fundamental. Part of our decision to move into a new HQ was a vote of confidence in our city, and this is an extension of that.”

LEARNING ON THE JOB

Apprentice Jack Downs is a few months in to his training scheme.

He said: “The main thing I like about The SEO Works’ apprenticeship scheme is the opportunity to learn from their digital marketing professionals.”

Ryan Fox started as an apprentice sales coordinator, and served in four more roles before becoming senior business development manager.

He said: “I think that having progressed through almost every position in my department gives me a unique perspective on what it's like to be in each role, allowing me to empathise with and help guide others.”

Ryan Fox started as an apprentice sales coordinator and served in four further roles before becoming senior business development manager.

In August SEO Works said it had hired 18 in previous six months and employed 74. Its new office is double the size of its old one.