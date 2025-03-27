Sheffield tech consultancy launches recruitment drive after strategic contract wins

The Curve, the Sheffield-based software consultancy founded by brothers Paul and James Ridgway, is creating 10 new technical roles following a series of strategic contract wins with UK and international clients.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at Oxo House, a Modernist landmark in the Riverside district, the company helps organisations build and enhance business-critical systems. The Curve, which celebrated its sixth birthday this month, is recruiting tech lead consultants, developers and QA specialists as it grows from 25 to 35 team members by 2025-26.

Recent successes include a major partnership with a global IT hardware provider that has already expanded to include potential projects across Europe and the US. The company has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mai Mai Steele as chief commercial officer, who brings two decades of leadership experience in scaling UK technology businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Ridgway said: "This recruitment drive reflects the growing demand for our consultative approach. We're more than developers – we're strategic partners helping organisations unlock new opportunities through technology."

Left to right: James Ridgway, Mai Mai Steele and Paul Ridgway

The expansion is being funded through organic growth, without external investment. The company has evolved from five people in 2019 to its current team of 25, supported by an innovative pod-based workspace design at Oxo House that optimises collaboration.

Farrah Welch-Turner, HR and business services manager, added: "We take a highly strategic approach to recruitment, ensuring we find exceptional talent that aligns with our culture. These roles represent long-term opportunities for technical experts who want to work on transformative projects."

The Curve's growth reflects the continuing strength of Sheffield's technology sector. Successful projects span IoT solutions for rail safety and construction, digital platforms for NHS trusts and education, and advanced data management systems for manufacturing.

​