Sheffield tech company expands services into Europe amid record crowth

Sheffield-based technology and IT firm, Simoda, is expanding its services to support clients across Europe, following a record year of growth and rising customer demand.

Founded in 2019, Simoda has enjoyed growth of 35% over the past 12 months and is now laying the foundations for an organic overseas expansion. The award-winning business will be initially expanding its geographical support for existing clients underpinned by regional expertise, supply chains and talent.

Simoda can deliver services across Europe from its base in Amsterdam and has already delivered site-wide fibre and CCTV installations for European clients, as well as a network refresh for a governmental body in France.

The expansion enables the company’s clients to scale their own operations into Europe with confidence. Whether it’s infrastructure, communications, or cybersecurity, Simoda can now extend its high standards of service across borders.

It is estimated that Simoda’s European delivery will contribute to its overall growth in 2026 by at least 5-10% on top of its existing growth predictions in the UK.

Building on its strong foundations in Sheffield, the company remains committed to local partnerships, championing inward investment and ensuring that international success does not compromise its South Yorkshire roots.

Daniel Bumby, founder and managing director, at Simoda, said: “As a company, we are excited to celebrate our recent growth. We have battled through a global pandemic, cost of living crisis, the rise of cyber security to get here and are now navigating the AI age too.

“As has always been the case, we continue to prioritise our growth within the local economy to help as many businesses as we can, here in South Yorkshire, get the most out of their technology investment.

“This continued need for support has meant we have now expanded our services into Europe to better support existing clients. This has provided an exciting opportunity – we had always dreamed of providing technology and IT support further afield. While the chance has come around quicker than we imagined, we are thrilled to have the operational and delivery capability to help fulfil our customer’s needs overseas.

“It's an exciting new chapter for us.”

Reflecting its recent growth trajectory, Simoda also announces three new appointments to its board of directors, as Christian Colton, Simon Flint and Kate Hill take on new roles in the firm.

“Building on our fantastic foundations and the changing needs of the technology marketplace, we have taken the decision to implement leadership changes to strengthen our efforts going forward,” Daniel added.

Christian Colton, who has been at Simoda for four years in several different roles, has been appointed to Network Services Director – overseeing an area which has witnessed significant growth since its inception in January 2019.

Simoda’s ‘Network Services’ sees projects running across the country and includes core fibre work, Wi-Fi enhancements, the upgrading of Cat5e infrastructure to Cat6a, and advanced security systems.

Simon Flint, who joined the company last year as Head of Finance, has been promoted to finance director. He will use his vast experience, gained from accounting and audit practice, to ensure Simoda’s customer and supplier relationships remain as strong as ever.

While Kate Hill, who has been at Simoda since June 2023 as head of customer relations and marketing, has been promoted to the role of commercial director. From a journalism and marketing background, Kate retrained as an accountant and business growth specialist, before being headhunted into the technology consulting industry. She is now responsible for the firm’s marketing strategy as well as its strategic partnerships.

Committed to delivering exceptional value to clients, Simoda provides support for business leaders with expanded service offerings in technology solutions, technology services and its ‘Partner Eco System’.

As the firm continues to grow, it looks forward to embracing new opportunities and strengthening local partnerships. This is highlighted by its continuing partnership with Sheffield’s F4 racing driver, Rowan Campbell-Pilling. The partnership has allowed the company to welcome its customers to race weekends while providing support to Rowan, his partners, and his team, JHR Developments.

Learn more: https://www.simoda.co.uk/