Over £5m of public money intended to support 500 jobs at a hi-tech battery factory in Rotherham has been lost.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has reported it will be unable to recover the £5.2m invested in the Ultimate Battery Company because it ceased trading.

Official records show UBC moved its registered office to Thurcroft Industrial Estate in Rotherham, from Hyde, Manchester, but has since switched back.

Bosses have not been contactable for comment. The firm, which makes batteries for electric vehicles. is still showing as ‘active’ on Companies House.

In 2022, founder and chief executive, Maurizio Cunningham Brown, said the plan was to set up a £28m factory and create 500 jobs.

They chose South Yorkshire after an offer of a £3.2m loan and £2m grant from the Mayoral Combined Authority. Also key was help from the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, part of Sheffield University.

Now, a mayoral report states a loan of £3.2m has been written off, along with £2m in Gainshare funding, money which comes from £30m-a-year from Government.

Details of the situation are contained in an annual audit report for SYMCA’s activities.

It states: “Due to issues encountered by these projects, both companies have since ceased trading without repayment of the loans to the authority.”

As a result, an independent review was conducted and, the report states that: “Resulted in a number of key lessons learned being identified and an action plan is currently underway.”

It also clarified: “The external consultant did note that the business case process followed for these investments was deemed to be fit for purpose and the issues and difficulties experienced by these companies could not have been foreseen.

“We have therefore not identified a significant weakness in governance arrangements in relation to the circumstances of these loan write-offs.”

The company’s most recent accounts, from December 2023, show 10 creditors owed £4.6m

A report states: “The directors have elected not to include a copy of the profit and loss account within the financial statements.”