Sheffield superstore tills ‘back up and running’ after nationwide fault
Tills at a Sheffield superstore are back up and running after a nationwide fault took them offline for a number of hours.
Software on the devices went down this morning, leading to long queues at the B and M Home Store on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough.
Staff were reported to be using an app to find and check bar codes and then adding up customers’ bills using pen, paper and calculators.
The store later had to close for an hour to allow staff to recharge their mobiles which were running out of power.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
However, a spokesperson said the tills were now back up and running and working as normal.
One customer at the store said: “You can only pay in cash. It shows that we still need old fashioned money even when cards and paying by app is so popular.”
The fault is also believed to have affected Co-op and Lidl stores across the country.