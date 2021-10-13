Sheffield supermarket celebrates 3 years of serving community

Since opening its doors in 2019, Jack’s Supermarket, on Kilner Way in Wadsley Bridge, has become a key part of the local community.

Over the last two years, charities and organisations directly supporting the Sheffield community have been invited to apply to the Jack’s Supports Scheme to receive some well-deserved funding.

Since the launch of the initiative, 43 applications have been processed, and 34 local organisations have been supported, including local charities, community centres, events, social clubs, and sports clubs. The total donated so far is £11,750, with much more to come.

The team at Jack's supermarket, Kilner Way Retail Park, Wadsley Bridge

Jack’s has also addressed the important issue of meal donations, donating a total of 14,377 meals to date to those in society whose needs are the greatest.

Jack’s Supermarket has always prided itself on being able to provide top quality produce at great value prices.

Daniel Saragea, store manager of Jack’s Sheffield, said: “Since opening our doors three years ago, our aim has always been to be more than just a supermarket. Whilst our main priority is to provide top quality produce at great value prices, the local community has always been important to us.

"We are proud of everything we have done for the Sheffield community so far but are keen to keep this support going. Therefore, if you are a local cause that requires funding, please apply to our Jack’s Supports Scheme.”