The Business Secretary has issued a statement about the future of crisis-hit Speciality Steel.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Tidball, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, raised the future of the company in the House of Commons which she described as a “national asset.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he was determined to find the outcome she wanted to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Tidball, Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, asked business secretary Jonathan Reynolds about his plan for Speciality Steel. | NA

He said: “As I believe the workers and that mill are a national asset, I want to see them have a strong future as part of our overall Steel Strategy.

“We’re monitoring the specific situation there, which colleagues will be aware of, very closely, and are determined to work to find the right outcome which she and I would want to see.”

Speciality Steel - which employs 1,500 at works in Rotherham and Stocksbridge - owes more than £600m following the collapse of lender Greensill and a downturn in demand. Many workers have been on furlough for months due to a lack of orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, a court hearing to decide a winding up order against Speciality Steel UK was adjourned until mid-July.

The Labour Government has committed £2.5 billion to secure the UK steel industry, and are publishing their Steel Strategy soon, including a commitment to “Buy British”.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Following the exchange, Marie Tidball said the said Stocksbridge Speciality Steels site should be harnessed to fulfil the government’s commitment to making the UK a defence industrial superpower.

She added: “I was very pleased to hear the Business Secretary recognise Stocksbridge Speciality Steels’ workers and mills as a national asset, and that the Government, as I do, is determined to see our site have a strong future.”