Thirty young people due to start apprenticeships at crisis-hit Speciality Steel have lost their positions following a decision by the official receiver, it has emerged.

They were ‘released’ days before they were due to start training, the House of Commons heard in a debate about the future of the business.

Speciality Steel employs 1,450 at plants in Rotherham and Stocksbridge.

Last month, insolvency courts granted a compulsory winding up order sought by creditors owed hundreds of millions of pounds.

That has left the Government to pay the costs of keeping the plants going until a buyer can be found.

In the House, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion asked the Government to recognise the value of highly-skilled staff.

She added: “Speciality Steel’s success will be based on its highly-skilled workforce, many of whom have been furloughed for months.

“I was deeply concerned to hear that administrators had released apprentices just days before they were due to start their training.’

“I know that this will be a worrying time for workers at the Rotherham Speciality Steel plants.

“I have been in discussions with Government ministers for months and have been assured of their commitment to businesses long term future and to its workforce.

“I will be doing all that I can to hold them to their word and to provide the certainty workers need,” she said.

Responding, Minister for Industry, Sarah Jones said: “She is absolutely right that a number of apprentices who were due to start this week were told by the official receiver that given they couldn’t guarantee the 12-month continuation of the apprentices, it was the right thing to do to try and find them other places to go for their apprenticeships.

“I am taking a close personal interest in what happens to those people, the local authority and the DfE are trying to make sure we can find other places for them to go.

“I want to make sure that we can, because one of the things this Government is very passionate about is ensuring our young people have the apprenticeships to give them the support for the jobs that we know we need into the future.”