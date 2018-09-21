Sheffield Soup pitch contest ‘arrives’ with move to Crucible Theatre

A Sheffield pitching contest will be held in the Crucible after winning the approval of theatre bosses.

Sheffield Soup will be held four times and there will be three social events each year in the famous venue.

Set up in 2015, it combines the Dragon’s Den and crowd-funding and is based at St Mary’s conference centre on Bramall Lane.

On the night, four contestants get four minutes to talk about an idea to improve life in the city.

The audience decides the winner, who goes home with the money taken on the door - after a bowl of soup. The average is £500, the biggest audience has been 180 and there have been 13 events.

Organiser Pennie Raven said: “I’m unbelievably pleased. It was part of my vision to be in the Crucible but it’s come five years early. It’s the perfect place.”

Dan Bates, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the next Sheffield Soup at the Crucible.

“We hope that being here will enable more people to come along and build on their ever-growing following. We’re so excited by the entrepreneurial spirit in the city, and we’re thrilled to be able to support it in this way.”

The first Sheffield Soup at the Crucible is on Monday October 8. Go to www.sheffieldsoup.com