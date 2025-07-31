Sheffield solicitors make two family law appointments

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sheffield’s Wake Smith Solicitors has enhanced its offering of comprehensive, high-quality legal representation across family law matters with the appointment of two new employees.

Highly skilled family law solicitor Johanna Brewer brings 15 years’ experience across a wide spectrum of family law matters, from divorce and financial disputes to private children matters and domestic injunctions, while paralegal Stephanie Smart joins the capable team after five years working with clients on these issues.

Both appointments bring further knowledge and a passion for helping clients navigate family law issues with clarity, confidence and compassion.

The additions come as current head of family law Lindsey Canning, who firmly established the successful team over the last 24 years, announces her retirement from Wake Smith Solicitors.

Wake Smith’s new family team appointments Johanna Brewer and Stephanie Smart.

Paul Gibbon, joint managing director at Wake Smith Solicitors said: “Lindsey has been the first choice of hundreds of families, couples and individuals looking to settle family law disputes and cases with her knowledge, experience and empathetic nature around sensitive issues attracting clients and gaining plaudits from her clients.

“The appointment of Johanna and Stephanie will continue this, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering expert legal services in family law and associated areas.

“We thank Lindsey for her hard work in growing the capable department and wish her all the very best for her retirement.

“We are very proud of the strong reputation the Family team has built over the years, not just for our legal expertise, but for our caring and supportive approach, during what can be one of the most challenging times in a person’s life.”

Johanna qualified as a Solicitor in 2010, specialising in family law and has worked at solicitors in Coventry and Chesterfield.

As an accomplished advocate, she is a member of Resolution, bringing a non-confrontational approach to family law issues, often producing better outcomes for separating families and their children. Johanna obtained The Law Society Family Law Advanced Accreditation in July 2023, a recognised quality standard for family law practitioners who demonstrate a high level of knowledge and expertise in specialist areas.

She said: “I chose to focus on family law early on to help people through a difficult time in their lives, whether that is a divorce, financial settlement upon divorce or children contact arrangements.

“I look forward to using my negotiating skills to ensure the best outcome, and aim to make clients feel as comfortable as possible, in what can often be a difficult time."

Stephanie, who has worked with Johanna for four years in Chesterfield, completed her LLB Law Degree at Leeds Beckett University and graduated in 2020, working in family law matters since 2021.

Wake Smith’s family team advises on all areas of family law including prenuptial and cohabitation agreements; divorce; financial issues following the breakdown of relationships, including pension provision; claims for capital provision for children; residence and contact disputes involving children and domestic injunctions.

