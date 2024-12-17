Sheffield solicitors help push diversity and inclusion in legal careers

A new committee to encourage equality, diversity and social inclusion in the legal profession has been set up in Sheffield.

The Sheffield & District Law Society has launched its new EDI Committee which features a group of 12 legal professionals who are passionate about promoting and supporting equality, diversity and inclusion in and around Sheffield.

Wake Smith private client associate Stephanie Chung and trainee solicitor Anna Woodcock have joined the committee which will work with local law firms, affiliated organisations, and local solicitors to build a more diverse profession.

They join other committee members from law firms across the region to share good practice and ideas around EDI.

Stephanie Chung said: “Anna and I are delighted to be working with the Law Society on their newly established EDI committee.

“Our focus for the year is social mobility and raising awareness about different routes into the legal profession and bringing together junior and experienced legal practitioners.

“We will be working hard to normalise EDI events and activities and build a platform for EDI to thrive in the culturally diverse region, so everyone can potentially make the choice of the law as their career.”

Clare Young, President of Sheffield & District Law Society added: “We aim to bring together legal professionals and firms from across the region, in order share ideas and best practice concerning EDI. We want to support all firms in creating an inclusive working environment, and the work of this new committee will help achieve this goal. We are also introducing a new EDI Champion Award at the Yorkshire Law Banquet and Awards in 2025, open to members of the SDLS, in order to recognise and promote their EDI initiatives.”

If you want to get involved in the committee’s work or attend upcoming events and opportunities, please contact [email protected] for further information.

For further details on Wake Smith’s legal services and team visit www.wake-smith.co.uk