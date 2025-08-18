Sheffield solicitors help breathe new life into historic Boston building

Sheffield’s MD Law has helped two Lincolnshire architects purchase a historic Boston building ready for an ambitious £1.1m conservation project.

Scorer Hawkins Architects has bought the Grade II* Listed Shodfriars Hall for a six figure sum and will now carry out essential work to conserve the building, which has been part of Boston’s townscape since the fifteenth century and is on English Heritage’s Heritage At Risk Register.

Work on the Hall will go ahead by the architects firm, which specialises in the conservation of historic buildings, preserving the important building for future generations.

The careful and sensitive refurbishment is being grant funded by the Towns Fund programme of investment, overseen by Boston Town Board.

Shodfriars Hall - internal shot

Refurbishment work and structural repairs will include improvements to the roof and the timber frame structure, conservation of windows and historic features, and external decoration plus repairs and repointing to the brickwork.

Chris Bowen, Director at Scorer Hawkins Architects, said: “The purchase and conservation of Shodfriars Hall is part of our ongoing and long-term commitment to the town.

“The work we do is about caring for the places that we love and treasure, and this is an opportunity for us to invest in the town and the business within it to continue to deliver heritage-led regeneration.

“The grant funding agreement means the refurbishment can now move forward, breathing new life into one of Boston’s best-known buildings.”

New future -Shodfriars Hall, Boston

Conservation and refurbishment plans on the local landmark include providing space for different commercial and community uses, plus new employment opportunities.

Travis Wood, Senior Associate Commercial Property Solicitor at MD Law who acted for the purchasers, said: "It has been a pleasure to be able to work with and support Chris and Jonathan on their project to acquire this building, and that will see the preservation of our property heritage for future generations."

