Sheffield solicitors expands with new employment law focus

Sheffield's MD Law has secured experienced solicitor Lindsey Gaimster to launch and develop its new employment law division.

The Broomhall-based firm, which was set up nine years ago by Matthew Dixon, has now grown to 20 employees and acts for professionals, businesses and individuals on corporate law, business recovery, insolvency, litigation and commercial property matters.

MD Law’s newest service will offer advice on all aspects of employment law, HR and employee management.

Matthew Dixon and Lindsey Gaimster at MD Law.

Lindsey, who has worked with a wide range of companies across South Yorkshire through senior roles at Sheffield and Doncaster law firms, brings employment specialisms for businesses including redundancies, restructures, director exits, business transfers, contract reviews and asset acquisitions.

She said: “I will be covering all aspects of employment law, firstly looking at the needs of MD’s current and established commercial clients and bringing my strong business development skills from my previous role to further the firm’s offering.

“I have worked with the MD Law team for a number of years, and what attracted me to join them was not only do they have great clients and a great ethos, but how they work aligned with my values, and within this industry sometimes that can get lost.

“Their reputation, how they deal with other professionals in the industry and how they look after their staff really fitted with my way of working. I look forward to helping grow the team and bring this new discipline to the practice.”

Rotherham-born Lindsey, who qualified in 2012, was a founding member of the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division and served as the national representative for a number of years.

MD Law partner Matthew Dixon, said: “Lindsey brings more than 10 years experience in employment law and will look to quickly develop this side of the business. Previously we have outsourced this work, but as our commercial client base grows, and improves, it made sense to keep this work in the practice.

“Lindsey’s skills in providing easy to understand advice, no matter how complex the situation, and her down to earth and friendly approach, will mean our clients’ cases will be dealt with both professionally and efficiently. I welcome her to our team of 20 here now.”

For further information on MD Law call 0114 299 4890 or email [email protected]