Tribepad, which makes job application software for 125 organisations including Tesco, the BBC and Subway, says it will use the money to grow and develop new features. The firm also holds the details of 25m past and present job hunters. Its technology includes recruitment advertising, video interviewing, employee onboarding, and equality, diversity and inclusion tools.
Tribepad was founded by Dean Sadler, who was chief information officer at Sheffield-founded telecoms firm Plusnet until 2008.
He said: “Having grown the business organically since inception, we wanted to find an investment partner that understood our proposition, recognised the market potential and could help turbo-charge Tribepad’s growth. BGF’s team have delivered on this from the start.”
BGF - formerly the Business Growth Fund - is backed by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and Standard Chartered. The deal will also see Tribepad’s co-founders Alexis Twigg and Dan Kirkland step down.