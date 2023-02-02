A Sheffield software company is set to soar past 25m users thanks to an investment of £12m.

Tribepad, which makes job application software for 125 organisations including Tesco, the BBC and Subway, says it will use the money to grow and develop new features. The firm also holds the details of 25m past and present job hunters. Its technology includes recruitment advertising, video interviewing, employee onboarding, and equality, diversity and inclusion tools.

Tribepad was founded by Dean Sadler, who was chief information officer at Sheffield-founded telecoms firm Plusnet until 2008.

He said: “Having grown the business organically since inception, we wanted to find an investment partner that understood our proposition, recognised the market potential and could help turbo-charge Tribepad’s growth. BGF’s team have delivered on this from the start.”

From left: Neil Armstrong, chief commercial officer, Tom Webb, chief operating officer and Dean Sadler, CEO, Tribepad.